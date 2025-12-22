Army's Expedition to Sacred Topo Gone: A Cultural Reawakening in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army will lead an expedition to Topo Gone, a holy site significant in Galo folklore, from January 19 to 24 in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district, an official reported on Monday.

Organised in collaboration with the Galo Welfare Society, the 24-member team aims to bridge cultural heritage with modern-day safety and logistical protocols.

This initiative signifies a vital partnership in preserving Indigenous cultural identity while discussing potential benefits for tourism infrastructure and national security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)