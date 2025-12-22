Left Menu

Army's Expedition to Sacred Topo Gone: A Cultural Reawakening in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army is set to organise an expedition to Topo Gone, a sacred site for the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh. The journey, in collaboration with the Galo Welfare Society, aims to preserve the community's cultural heritage while ensuring safety and enhancing tourism and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Indian Army will lead an expedition to Topo Gone, a holy site significant in Galo folklore, from January 19 to 24 in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district, an official reported on Monday.

Organised in collaboration with the Galo Welfare Society, the 24-member team aims to bridge cultural heritage with modern-day safety and logistical protocols.

This initiative signifies a vital partnership in preserving Indigenous cultural identity while discussing potential benefits for tourism infrastructure and national security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

