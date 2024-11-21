Fissure Fury: Reykjanes Peninsula's Volcanic Revival
Since 2021, Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula has experienced several volcanic eruptions after centuries of dormancy. The region, near Reykjavik, may continue to be active for centuries, with significant eruptions impacting the local population and environment. Notable eruptions occurred in 2021, 2022, and multiple times in 2023 and 2024.
The Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland has witnessed an eruption phenomenon since 2021, following an 800-year hiatus in volcanic activity.
This geologically turbulent phase has transformed the landscape, leading to repeated fissure eruptions and influencing the lives of the 30,000 residents.
The recent eruptions, marked by significant geological shifts, include major outbursts in the Fagradalsfjall, Litli Hrutur, and Svartsengi systems, all contributing to this evolving natural spectacle.
