Fissure Fury: Reykjanes Peninsula's Volcanic Revival

The Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland has witnessed an eruption phenomenon since 2021, following an 800-year hiatus in volcanic activity.

This geologically turbulent phase has transformed the landscape, leading to repeated fissure eruptions and influencing the lives of the 30,000 residents.

The recent eruptions, marked by significant geological shifts, include major outbursts in the Fagradalsfjall, Litli Hrutur, and Svartsengi systems, all contributing to this evolving natural spectacle.

