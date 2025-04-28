Constitution Under Siege: Congress' Rally Sparks New Battle
The Congress held a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the need to protect the Constitution. Leaders criticized BJP for undermining constitutional rights, particularly affecting minorities and marginalized communities, through vacant government posts and unfavorable policies. The rally was described as a call for social awareness and activism.
- Country:
- India
The Congress held a significant 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at Veerangana Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal in Gwalior, underscoring a rising movement to protect India's Constitution. Addressing party supporters, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated that their struggle isn't merely political; it's a fight against ideologies intent on weakening constitutional integrity.
The event highlighted critical issues raised by Congress leaders. Harish Choudhary, the general secretary for Madhya Pradesh, claimed that constitutional rights of speech and employment are continuously threatened. Supriya Shrinate pointed out the lack of reservation jobs as over 30,000 posts remain vacant, accusing the BJP of sidestepping reservation obligations.
Umang Singar, Opposition Leader in the state assembly, called this rally a 'citizen's movement' against the BJP's alleged favoritism towards industrialists at the expense of constitutional rights. He emphasized the broader social implications of these policies, urging public support for the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
Temple Incident Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh
Hungary's Controversial LGBTQ+ Amendment: A Step Backward for Rights?
Revitalizing Milk Production: The Cooperative Movement in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential in agriculture, farming and cooperative sectors: Union minister Amit Shah.