Constitution Under Siege: Congress' Rally Sparks New Battle

The Congress held a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the need to protect the Constitution. Leaders criticized BJP for undermining constitutional rights, particularly affecting minorities and marginalized communities, through vacant government posts and unfavorable policies. The rally was described as a call for social awareness and activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress held a significant 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at Veerangana Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal in Gwalior, underscoring a rising movement to protect India's Constitution. Addressing party supporters, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated that their struggle isn't merely political; it's a fight against ideologies intent on weakening constitutional integrity.

The event highlighted critical issues raised by Congress leaders. Harish Choudhary, the general secretary for Madhya Pradesh, claimed that constitutional rights of speech and employment are continuously threatened. Supriya Shrinate pointed out the lack of reservation jobs as over 30,000 posts remain vacant, accusing the BJP of sidestepping reservation obligations.

Umang Singar, Opposition Leader in the state assembly, called this rally a 'citizen's movement' against the BJP's alleged favoritism towards industrialists at the expense of constitutional rights. He emphasized the broader social implications of these policies, urging public support for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

