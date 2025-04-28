Andhra Pradesh's Youth Spark: Shaping a Technological Future
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu encourages the youth to focus on entrepreneurship rather than just jobs. He highlights projects including Amaravati's development as a technology hub and Visakhapatnam becoming a global data center, envisioning the state as an economic powerhouse by 2047.
In a recent address at a private college, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the significance of youth in building the nation's future. He urged young minds to leverage government initiatives to form their own enterprises rather than merely seeking employment.
Naidu pointed out that with determination and innovation, the youth can lead India towards greater prosperity. He also highlighted the relaunch of Amaravati construction as a pivotal development project, aiming to transform the capital city into an innovation-driven hub with a focus on quantum technology.
To bolster the state's profile globally, Naidu announced ambitious projects like Visakhapatnam Metro Rail and new industrial hubs. He further revealed Google's plan to establish a significant center in Visakhapatnam, set to turn the city into a global data center hub, foreseeing Andhra Pradesh as an economic powerhouse by 2047.
