Left Menu

Delhi Takes Action: Staggered Work Hours to Combat Air Pollution

The Union personnel ministry has announced staggered work timings for central government employees to address Delhi's severe air pollution. Employees are encouraged to pool vehicles and use public transport to reduce vehicular emissions. The directive aims to minimize health impacts without compromising work efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:54 IST
Delhi Takes Action: Staggered Work Hours to Combat Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has implemented staggered work hours for its employees due to the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. An order from the Union personnel ministry recommends that ministries, departments, and organizations adopt these changes to reduce health impacts without affecting productivity.

To further curb pollution, employees are urged to pool vehicles and utilize public transport systems to decrease vehicular emissions. Offices will now operate between 9 am to 5.30 pm or 10 am to 6.30 pm, based on their functional needs.

With air quality in Delhi improving slightly, yet still categorized as 'very poor', this initiative comes after the Central Secretariat Service officers requested measures such as work-from-home options and air purifiers. The poor air quality has led to symptoms like respiratory issues and fatigue among employees, affecting their productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024