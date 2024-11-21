Delhi Takes Action: Staggered Work Hours to Combat Air Pollution
The Union personnel ministry has announced staggered work timings for central government employees to address Delhi's severe air pollution. Employees are encouraged to pool vehicles and use public transport to reduce vehicular emissions. The directive aims to minimize health impacts without compromising work efficiency.
The Central government has implemented staggered work hours for its employees due to the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. An order from the Union personnel ministry recommends that ministries, departments, and organizations adopt these changes to reduce health impacts without affecting productivity.
To further curb pollution, employees are urged to pool vehicles and utilize public transport systems to decrease vehicular emissions. Offices will now operate between 9 am to 5.30 pm or 10 am to 6.30 pm, based on their functional needs.
With air quality in Delhi improving slightly, yet still categorized as 'very poor', this initiative comes after the Central Secretariat Service officers requested measures such as work-from-home options and air purifiers. The poor air quality has led to symptoms like respiratory issues and fatigue among employees, affecting their productivity.
