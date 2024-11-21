Left Menu

Provident Bayscape: A New Era of Modern Living in Chennai

Provident Housing Ltd has launched Provident Bayscape, a new project with 676 residential units on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Chennai. CEO Mallanna Sasalu highlights the project's focus on comfort and connectivity. The development offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments, addressing homebuyers' needs for quality living spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BENGALURU, India — Provident Housing Ltd has unveiled Provident Bayscape, its latest residential venture, located in the burgeoning corridor of southern Chennai. The project promises to redefine urban living through its strategic location and thoughtful design.

The development, comprising 676 residential units, spans an expansive 5.35 acres along the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road. Designed to elevate lifestyles, the project boasts a variety of amenities tailored to meet the dynamic needs of city dwellers.

CEO of Provident Housing Ltd, Mallanna Sasalu, emphasized the company's dedication to creating spaces that resonate with the lifestyle aspirations of Chennai's residents. The project features two and three-bedroom units, catering to homebuyers seeking comfort and convenience. "Provident Bayscape isn't just about apartments; it represents Homes Built for Chennai," Sasalu noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

