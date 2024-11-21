Left Menu

Revitalizing Khan Market: NDMC's Bold Initiatives Unveiled

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal introduced transformative initiatives to modernize Khan Market, including a night cleaning drive, new women's toilet, and reflective walkways. These changes aim to enhance accessibility, safety, and aesthetic appeal while addressing illegal activities and public convenience.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has announced comprehensive initiatives to revamp Khan Market, aiming to create a cleaner and more accessible urban space. Among these developments is the nightly water-based cleaning drive which will commence immediately, running from 1 am to 4 am to ensure the market is pristine for early traders and shoppers. This effort is touted as the first of its kind in Delhi.

In a meeting with traders and officials, Chahal presented his plans for constructing a new women's toilet block to resolve the shortage of adequate public restroom facilities. The upcoming restroom will be equipped with a sanitary vending machine, a feeding room, and a diaper-changing station, advancing women's accessibility in the market. Existing facilities will also undergo enhancements.

Additional major upgrades include a retro-reflective thermoplastic walkway to improve pedestrian safety and market aesthetics. Addressing ongoing issues, Chahal emphasized measures against illegal activities, including parking and vendor corruption through a task force and stringent actions. The NDMC's broader agenda is to position New Delhi as an exemplar of modern urban development, prioritizing quality of life improvements and visitor experiences.

