Revitalizing Khan Market: NDMC's Bold Initiatives Unveiled

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has announced comprehensive initiatives to revamp Khan Market, aiming to create a cleaner and more accessible urban space. Among these developments is the nightly water-based cleaning drive which will commence immediately, running from 1 am to 4 am to ensure the market is pristine for early traders and shoppers. This effort is touted as the first of its kind in Delhi.

In a meeting with traders and officials, Chahal presented his plans for constructing a new women's toilet block to resolve the shortage of adequate public restroom facilities. The upcoming restroom will be equipped with a sanitary vending machine, a feeding room, and a diaper-changing station, advancing women's accessibility in the market. Existing facilities will also undergo enhancements.

Additional major upgrades include a retro-reflective thermoplastic walkway to improve pedestrian safety and market aesthetics. Addressing ongoing issues, Chahal emphasized measures against illegal activities, including parking and vendor corruption through a task force and stringent actions. The NDMC's broader agenda is to position New Delhi as an exemplar of modern urban development, prioritizing quality of life improvements and visitor experiences.

