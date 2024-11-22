Breakthroughs in Science: Stars, Storms, and Scientific Wonders

Scientists have accomplished a groundbreaking feat by capturing the first-ever image of a star on the verge of a supernova explosion, residing in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy neighboring our Milky Way. This pivotal moment opens up new avenues for understanding cosmic phenomena.

Amid concerns on climate change impacting tropical storm frequency, nations negotiated climate financing at COP29 in Azerbaijan. The recent surge of typhoons in the West Pacific and damaging hurricanes in the Atlantic highlight the urgency of addressing climate-related issues worldwide.

In a remarkable find, Russian scientists discovered a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub perfectly preserved by permafrost, providing invaluable insights into ancient wildlife. Meanwhile, the Human Cell Atlas project has unveiled initial findings in human skeletal development, edging closer to a complete cell map.

(With inputs from agencies.)