An emperor penguin, extraordinary for being the sole known individual to swim from Antarctica to Australia, has been reintroduced to the ocean 20 days after it appeared on a popular beach, according to Australian officials on Friday.

The adult male, dubbed Gus by wildlife caregiver Carol Biddulph, was discovered on November 1 on the sand dunes of Ocean Beach in Denmark, located in Australia's southwest. Weighing in initially at 21.3 kilograms, Gus gained strength and reached 24.7 kilograms under Biddulph's care, with mirrors playing a key role in his rehabilitation as a social creature.

This unprecedented appearance of an emperor penguin on Australian shores, prior to the upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer, highlights the capacity of these birds to travel vast distances, as they have been known to undertake massive foraging journeys of up to 1,600 kilometers.

