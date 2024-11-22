Left Menu

Epic Journey: The Lone Emperor Penguin's Return to the Ocean

Gus, the only emperor penguin known to have swum from Antarctica to Australia, was released into the Southern Ocean after 20 days of care in Western Australia. Wildlife caregiver Carol Biddulph helped nurse him back to health before his sea return. This unusual occurrence marks the first sighting of this species in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:20 IST
Epic Journey: The Lone Emperor Penguin's Return to the Ocean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

An emperor penguin, extraordinary for being the sole known individual to swim from Antarctica to Australia, has been reintroduced to the ocean 20 days after it appeared on a popular beach, according to Australian officials on Friday.

The adult male, dubbed Gus by wildlife caregiver Carol Biddulph, was discovered on November 1 on the sand dunes of Ocean Beach in Denmark, located in Australia's southwest. Weighing in initially at 21.3 kilograms, Gus gained strength and reached 24.7 kilograms under Biddulph's care, with mirrors playing a key role in his rehabilitation as a social creature.

This unprecedented appearance of an emperor penguin on Australian shores, prior to the upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer, highlights the capacity of these birds to travel vast distances, as they have been known to undertake massive foraging journeys of up to 1,600 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024