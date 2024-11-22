IAEA Head Grossi Highlights Growing Threats to Nuclear Security in Ukraine, Calls for Continued Vigilance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised alarms about the continued jeopardy to nuclear safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi informed the IAEA Board of Governors this week that the facility experienced a series of power line disconnections, further intensifying concerns over its fragile energy supply.

According to Grossi, the plant's last remaining 750 kilovolt (kV) power line was severed twice within a short span, the first lasting over 30 hours before it was repaired. A subsequent disconnection occurred on the morning of November 17, heightening the vulnerability of the plant. In response, the ZNPP relied on its single 330 kV back-up power line for vital operations such as reactor cooling and safety functions, underscoring the increasing fragility of the power supply network.

Before the conflict, Zaporizhzhya, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, had access to four 750 kV and six 330 kV lines. Now, however, the plant's power connections have been severely reduced, raising alarms about its ability to maintain nuclear safety without external support.

IAEA Support Amid Ongoing Conflict

The disconnections come as Ukraine's ongoing military conflict enters its 1,000th day, exacerbating the nuclear risks facing the country. Grossi reaffirmed that the IAEA has been actively supporting nuclear safety and security in Ukraine since the conflict’s onset. With 155 missions completed, the agency maintains a robust presence at all five Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) sites.

Despite the challenges, all six reactors at Zaporizhzhya remain in cold shutdown. Grossi reiterated that no reactor should be restarted until the facility's safety situation stabilizes. The agency continues to assess and mitigate risks, emphasizing that reactor restarts are impermissible as long as these risks persist.

Worsening Risks to Ukraine's Nuclear Power Grid

Concerns about nuclear safety extend beyond the Zaporizhzhya plant. Ukraine's other operational NPPs, including Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine, rely on a stable and reliable grid connection to ensure safe nuclear operations. Recent attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, including widespread military strikes in mid-November, have further destabilized the grid, compelling these plants to reduce their power output as a precaution.

This instability has become a critical issue for the safe operation of nuclear power plants, as they depend on both power generation and off-site supply for nuclear safety functions such as cooling and reactor control. IAEA teams reported that these plants are facing challenges in maintaining grid stability, as evidenced by multiple disconnections of power lines, including the South Ukraine NPP’s temporary disconnection from 750 kV lines for maintenance.

Extensive Damage to Ukraine's Power Infrastructure

The IAEA’s assessment teams visited several substations across Ukraine earlier this year and documented extensive damage from previous attacks. These substations, which are critical for ensuring off-site power for the NPPs, have seen significant reductions in their capacity to reliably support nuclear operations. Although Ukraine has been actively repairing these facilities, the ongoing instability continues to undermine their ability to ensure nuclear safety.

Grossi emphasized that the IAEA's role is vital in providing technical assistance and coordinating international support to strengthen Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure. He reiterated the agency's commitment to upholding the seven pillars of nuclear safety. Among these, the secure off-site power supply remains crucial, with the agency monitoring and advising on efforts to restore grid resilience.

Ongoing Humanitarian and Health Support

Beyond nuclear safety, the IAEA continues to support Ukraine’s humanitarian needs. Recent deliveries include ambulances to Chornobyl and medical equipment to hospitals in Slavutich, Varash, and Netishyn. These efforts, funded by countries such as Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, and the United States, aim to bolster local healthcare capabilities in areas impacted by the conflict.

Furthermore, the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility received a dosimetry system to monitor individual radiation doses for staff, ensuring safer working conditions. Since the conflict began, the IAEA has facilitated 82 deliveries worth over 12.4 million euros to assist Ukraine in maintaining nuclear safety, addressing both immediate and long-term challenges.

A Call for Continued Vigilance

In conclusion, Grossi reiterated that the ongoing instability of Ukraine's power grid is a significant nuclear safety concern. The IAEA remains committed to assisting Ukraine, highlighting the critical need for international cooperation and continued support in ensuring the safety and security of its nuclear facilities as the conflict persists.