Storms Ravage the U.S. West and Northeast, Delivering Extreme Weather Conditions
A powerful storm continues to impact Northern California with heavy snow and rain, causing road closures, power outages, and evacuations. The storm, which began in the Pacific Northwest, has resulted in deaths and infrastructure damage. The East Coast experiences rare wildfires and welcomes rain to alleviate fire risks.
- Country:
- United States
A major storm, sweeping across Northern California, brought heavy snow and rain, closing roads and prompting evacuations on Friday. Originating in the Pacific Northwest, the storm has resulted in fatalities and left hundreds of thousands without power.
The National Weather Service warns of ongoing flash flooding and rockslides risks, with numerous flights cancelled at San Francisco International Airport. Over 185,000 residents in Seattle remain without power due to electrical line disruptions.
Meanwhile, the East Coast, battling uncommon wildfires, welcomed rainfall. Despite New York's first drought warning in 22 years, meteorologists note that the precipitation won't fully resolve drought conditions, but it offers some relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
