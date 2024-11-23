Left Menu

Coastal Chaos: Relentless Storms Batter U.S. From West to East

A major storm has hit both U.S. coasts, causing severe snow and rain from California to the Northeast. Power outages, landslides, and road closures resulted as authorities issued warnings. The weather system is now moving toward Canada and calming, offering some relief after a week of disruptions.

Updated: 23-11-2024 12:36 IST
  • United States

In a dramatic display of nature's power, a fierce storm system has unleashed its fury across both coasts of the United States. The West Coast has been battling record rainfall and landslides, while the East Coast is grappling with blizzard conditions.

The storm began its assault in the Pacific Northwest, leading to two fatalities and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. California faced its wettest three-day period on record, triggering floods and forcing highway closures. Meanwhile, the East Coast experienced much-needed rain to alleviate drought conditions but also heavy snow, plunging parts of Pennsylvania into chaos.

The storm's wrath saw gale warnings issued along the Pacific, with intense winds knocking down trees and causing havoc in towns. With a reprieve in sight as the system heads northward and dissipates, weary residents hope for calm after days of severe weather impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

