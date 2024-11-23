Left Menu

Tragedy in South Kivu: Landslide Claims Nine Lives in DRC

A devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo led to the deaths of nine people, including seven children. Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure in the region contribute to vulnerability during extreme weather events. Search efforts continue as more are feared missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:51 IST
Tragedy in South Kivu: Landslide Claims Nine Lives in DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A devastating landslide caused by torrential rains has claimed at least nine lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local officials. Among the victims are seven children from a single family, highlighting the tragic impact of the disaster.

The landslide occurred late Friday in Kabulu village within Congo's South Kivu province. Territorial administrator Thomas Bakenga confirmed that a man has lost his wife and seven children, with the search for additional missing persons ongoing.

In a region where poor urban planning and failing infrastructure exacerbate the effects of extreme weather, the risk of such tragedies is heightened. Climate experts warn that as temperatures rise, so does the frequency and intensity of severe rainfall, making preemptive measures more urgent than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024