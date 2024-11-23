Tragedy in South Kivu: Landslide Claims Nine Lives in DRC

A devastating landslide caused by torrential rains has claimed at least nine lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local officials. Among the victims are seven children from a single family, highlighting the tragic impact of the disaster.

The landslide occurred late Friday in Kabulu village within Congo's South Kivu province. Territorial administrator Thomas Bakenga confirmed that a man has lost his wife and seven children, with the search for additional missing persons ongoing.

In a region where poor urban planning and failing infrastructure exacerbate the effects of extreme weather, the risk of such tragedies is heightened. Climate experts warn that as temperatures rise, so does the frequency and intensity of severe rainfall, making preemptive measures more urgent than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)