Tragedy in South Kivu: Landslide Claims Nine Lives in DRC
A devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo led to the deaths of nine people, including seven children. Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure in the region contribute to vulnerability during extreme weather events. Search efforts continue as more are feared missing.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
A devastating landslide caused by torrential rains has claimed at least nine lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local officials. Among the victims are seven children from a single family, highlighting the tragic impact of the disaster.
The landslide occurred late Friday in Kabulu village within Congo's South Kivu province. Territorial administrator Thomas Bakenga confirmed that a man has lost his wife and seven children, with the search for additional missing persons ongoing.
In a region where poor urban planning and failing infrastructure exacerbate the effects of extreme weather, the risk of such tragedies is heightened. Climate experts warn that as temperatures rise, so does the frequency and intensity of severe rainfall, making preemptive measures more urgent than ever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IRB Infrastructure Surges with 21% Increase in Toll Revenue
WHO urging world leaders to position health at the core of climate change action Ahead of COP29
ADB and Solomon Islands Partner in Solid Waste Management and Transport Infrastructure Projects
C-DOT and C R Rao AIMSCS Partn for Advanced Telecom Security and Self-Reliant Infrastructure
Govt Expands Blue Revolution with Drone Technology and Sustainable Infrastructure