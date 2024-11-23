Climate Negotiations: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout Over Finance Draft

At a tense UN climate conference, delegates from the world's most vulnerable nations staged a dramatic walkout. Discontent brewed over an unsatisfactory draft agreement on climate finance aimed at the Global South.

Representatives from the Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States exited talks when it became clear that the proposed financial allocations did not meet their needs. Frustration mounted as calls for a minimum of USD 220 billion and USD 39 billion respectively were not acknowledged.

As the G77 group insisted on adherence to the Paris Agreement's financial mandates, the summit extended beyond its scheduled conclusion, revealing deep rifts among nations on how to tackle the climate crisis meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)