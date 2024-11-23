Left Menu

Climate Negotiations: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout Over Finance Draft

At the UN climate conference, Least Developed Countries and Small Island States walked out in protest against the climate finance draft, which they claim is inadequate and dismissive of their needs. They demand billions in funding, highlighting discord between developed and developing nations over financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:31 IST
Climate Negotiations: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout Over Finance Draft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At a tense UN climate conference, delegates from the world's most vulnerable nations staged a dramatic walkout. Discontent brewed over an unsatisfactory draft agreement on climate finance aimed at the Global South.

Representatives from the Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States exited talks when it became clear that the proposed financial allocations did not meet their needs. Frustration mounted as calls for a minimum of USD 220 billion and USD 39 billion respectively were not acknowledged.

As the G77 group insisted on adherence to the Paris Agreement's financial mandates, the summit extended beyond its scheduled conclusion, revealing deep rifts among nations on how to tackle the climate crisis meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024