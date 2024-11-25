IAEA Team Highlights Strengths for Improvement in South Korea’s Nuclear Safety Regulatory Framework

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has concluded a 12-day mission to South Korea, commending the country’s nuclear safety systems for their maturity, independence, and strong safety culture. However, the team also highlighted areas for further enhancement and recommended that South Korea more closely align its regulatory framework with IAEA safety standards.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, which ran from November 10 to November 22, was conducted at the request of the South Korean government and hosted by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC), the country’s national regulatory authority for nuclear and radiation safety. The IRRS mission aims to assess the effectiveness of national regulatory frameworks and offer advice on improvements based on international best practices.

South Korea has developed a comprehensive nuclear safety regulatory framework that governs nuclear power facilities and radiation activities. The country currently operates 26 nuclear power reactors across five sites, which generate about one-third of its electricity. The country is also actively developing nuclear energy, with four reactors under construction and two reactors in permanent shutdown. South Korea utilizes nuclear and radiation sources for various industrial, scientific, and research purposes.

The IRRS team, consisting of 17 senior regulatory experts from 14 IAEA Member States and four IAEA staff members, reviewed the regulatory oversight of nuclear facilities and activities, including emergency preparedness, decommissioning procedures, and control over occupational and public exposure to radiation.

Observations and Positive Findings

The IRRS team noted several positive developments in South Korea’s nuclear safety approach:

Strong Regulatory Collaboration: The close working relationship between the NSSC, the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety (KINS), and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Nonproliferation and Control (KINAC) was highlighted as a key strength in maintaining effective nuclear safety and security across the country.

Areas for Enhancement and Recommendations

Despite the strong performance, the IRRS team made several recommendations for improving South Korea’s nuclear safety infrastructure:

Policy and Strategy Updates: The team recommended that the South Korean government revise its national policy on nuclear safety to ensure full compliance with IAEA safety standards.

Global Nuclear Safety and Future Challenges

The IAEA team also emphasized the importance of sustainable safety frameworks in light of the growing global demand for nuclear energy. “Governments and regulators must adopt sustainable approaches to enhance safety frameworks as nuclear energy use expands,” said Anna Hadjuk Bradford, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Installation Safety.

Chairperson Yoo Gukhee of the NSSC echoed this sentiment, noting that the IRRS mission provided a valuable opportunity to reflect on how South Korea’s nuclear safety system can be enhanced from an international perspective. He highlighted the country’s progress since the establishment of the NSSC as an independent regulatory body in 2011.

Next Steps

The IAEA team’s final mission report will be delivered to the Government of the Republic of Korea in approximately three months. The South Korean government has expressed its intention to make the report public once it is received. The report will serve as a guide for South Korea’s continued improvement in nuclear safety regulation, ensuring that the country remains a global leader in nuclear safety.

IAEA’s Role in Global Nuclear Safety

The IAEA’s safety standards play a crucial role in setting the global benchmark for nuclear safety, reflecting an international consensus on protecting both people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. These standards are used as the foundation for regulatory frameworks around the world, ensuring that nuclear energy can be harnessed safely and securely for future generations.

By inviting the IAEA’s IRRS mission, South Korea has once again demonstrated its commitment to nuclear safety and its willingness to adopt international best practices to strengthen its regulatory systems.