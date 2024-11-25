Left Menu

Free Roam: Zeenat Spices Up Similipal with Genetic Diversity

A Royal Bengal Tigress named Zeenat has been released into Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha as part of a translocation effort from Maharashtra. This marks an effort to diversify the genetic pool of the reserve, which is home to 27 tigers, including several pseudo-melanistic ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:09 IST
Free Roam: Zeenat Spices Up Similipal with Genetic Diversity
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move for tiger conservation, the authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve have released a Royal Bengal Tigress named Zeenat into the wild. Originally brought from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Zeenat is the second tigress after Jamuna to grace Odisha's wilderness.

The bold translocation initiative aims to enhance the genetic diversity of Similipal's tiger population, which comprises 27 tigers. With several of its residents exhibiting pseudo-melanistic characteristics due to inbreeding, the reserve seeks to bolster its gene pool with new additions like Zeenat.

Zeenat, monitored closely by conservation teams, was first housed in a soft enclosure post-arrival on November 15. Her release marks a milestone as the first tiger supplementation exercise of its kind globally, offering a promising step forward in tiger conservation and population enrichment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024