EU Backs Morocco's Post-Quake Recovery Amid Legal Strains

The European Union plans to aid Morocco with a 200 million euro contribution for post-earthquake reconstruction amid strained relations due to a judicial verdict impacting trade deals. The earthquake claimed over 2,900 lives and damaged critical infrastructure. Morocco aims to enhance its infrastructure reconstruction within five years.

Updated: 25-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is stepping up its support for Morocco by pledging 200 million euros to assist in rebuilding efforts following the country's most devastating earthquake since 1960. This financial assistance emerges as part of the EU's plan to increase total post-quake aid to Morocco to 1 billion euros.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck on September 8, 2023, resulted in over 2,900 fatalities and damaged vital infrastructure across the nation. Morocco plans a five-year strategy to restore and upgrade its infrastructure. Despite the EU's commitment, the relationship faces tension following the annulment of fishing and agricultural agreements by the European Court of Justice.

The court's decision has further strained Morocco-EU relations, although Morocco continues to solidify economic and political ties with Madrid and Paris. While challenges remain, both parties maintain that preserving the integrity of their partnership is paramount.

