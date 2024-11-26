Epsilon S Engine Disaster: Flames and Smoke Rock Japanese Rocket Development

An engine for Japan's new Epsilon S rocket caught fire during a combustion test on Tuesday, leading to an explosion that sent plumes of white smoke into the air, according to reports from Japan's Kyodo news agency.

This marks the second consecutive year an explosion has afflicted the Epsilon S engine during testing, spurring an investigation by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

While last year’s explosion was caused by a melted metal piece damaging the engine, the full details of the recent malfunction remain under scrutiny. The Epsilon S project is crucial to enhancing Japan's competitiveness in the expanding satellite launch market.

