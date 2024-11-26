Epsilon S Engine Disaster: Flames and Smoke Rock Japanese Rocket Development
During a recent combustion test, an engine for Japan's new Epsilon S rocket caught fire, leading to an explosion and emitting plumes of smoke. This incident, akin to last year’s engine explosion, is under investigation by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The Epsilon S aims to bolster Japan's satellite launch market standing.
- Country:
- Japan
An engine for Japan's new Epsilon S rocket caught fire during a combustion test on Tuesday, leading to an explosion that sent plumes of white smoke into the air, according to reports from Japan's Kyodo news agency.
This marks the second consecutive year an explosion has afflicted the Epsilon S engine during testing, spurring an investigation by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
While last year’s explosion was caused by a melted metal piece damaging the engine, the full details of the recent malfunction remain under scrutiny. The Epsilon S project is crucial to enhancing Japan's competitiveness in the expanding satellite launch market.
(With inputs from agencies.)