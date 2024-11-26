ChipIN Centre Expands Access to Siemens EDA Tools, Boosting India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

The ChipIN Centre, one of the largest semiconductor design facilities established at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), has broadened its role in advancing India's semiconductor capabilities. The centre offers state-of-the-art electronic design automation (EDA) tools, infrastructure, and expertise, positioning itself as a key player in the nation’s push to strengthen its semiconductor design ecosystem.

Empowering Education and Innovation

The ChipIN Centre serves as a centralized hub providing the most advanced tools for the entire chip design cycle, supporting design up to 5 nm nodes. Through its C2S (Chips to Start-up) Programme and DLI (Design Linked Incentive) Scheme, it delivers resources such as compute and hardware infrastructure, IP cores, and design solutions to academic institutions and start-ups across India. This initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.

Currently, the ChipIN Centre is supporting over 20,000 students from 250+ academic institutions and 45 start-up projects, aiming to expand access to 85,000 students in the next five years. This would allow a new generation of engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to design semiconductor chips and contribute to India's technological growth.

Siemens' Expanded Support: Bridging the Semiconductor Gap

In response to the growing demand from Indian academic institutions and entrepreneurs for advanced EDA tools, Siemens has significantly increased its contribution to the ChipIN Centre. Originally supporting 120 colleges, Siemens has expanded its reach to over 250 colleges under the Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme, and is also offering its Veloce™ hardware-assisted verification solution to companies approved under the DLI Scheme.

The Veloce™ system, which includes Veloce Strato hardware, Veloce Apps, and Veloce Protocol Solutions, provides an impressive compute facility of 128 CPU cores and a capacity of 640 million gates, crucial for the verification and validation of complex SoC (System on Chip) and IC (Integrated Circuit) designs. These solutions are integral in addressing the challenges faced by designers of highly sophisticated semiconductor systems.

Strengthening India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

According to Ms. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator for R&D in Electronics & IT at the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the extended support from Siemens is vital to fulfilling India's vision of becoming a global leader in the semiconductor industry. The ChipIN Centre is positioned to play a key role in the country's semiconductor self-sufficiency, especially in the face of growing demand from students, faculty, researchers, and entrepreneurs across India.

Ruchir Dixit, Vice President & Country Manager for EDA at Siemens Digital Industries Software, emphasized the importance of India’s semiconductor vision and Siemens' alignment with this national ambition. By extending the availability of advanced EDA technology solutions to 250 institutions, Siemens aims to empower the next generation of innovators who will drive India’s technological advancements and lead the country toward becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The ChipIN Centre continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing cutting-edge infrastructure and design tools to educational institutions and start-ups. The collaboration with Siemens ensures that aspiring engineers and entrepreneurs are equipped with the necessary tools to engage with complex semiconductor challenges, enabling them to create the next generation of innovative products.

This initiative is a crucial part of the Indian government's semiconductor strategy, ensuring that future chip designers are trained and supported to meet the country’s growing technological needs. With this enhanced collaboration, India's semiconductor ecosystem is poised for exponential growth, driving economic and technological self-sufficiency in the sector.

For more details on the C2S Programme and access to EDA tools, visit C2S EDA Tool Support.