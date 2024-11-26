Strengthening Geospatial Capabilities for Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific

At the UN Global Geospatial Information Management-Asia Pacific Conference, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's dedication to bolstering geospatial capabilities across the region. His address underscored the role of geospatial data in tackling urbanization and environmental challenges.

Minister Singh, addressing delegates from 30 countries, emphasized collaboration and sharing best practices as crucial to overcoming regional challenges such as natural disasters. Geospatial data's potential in promoting inclusive growth and resource access was a key theme.

The conference facilitated discussions among 210 international and Indian delegates, aiming to integrate data resources for sustainable development and align with UN goals. Experts, including Department Secretary Abhay Karandikar, stressed stakeholder collaboration for future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)