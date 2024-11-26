Left Menu

Strengthening Geospatial Capabilities for Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific

India's commitment to enhancing geospatial capabilities in the Asia-Pacific is emphasized at the UN Global Geospatial Information Management-Asia Pacific Conference. The importance of geospatial data in addressing rapid urbanization, environmental challenges, and achieving sustainable development goals was discussed by experts and policymakers from the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST
Strengthening Geospatial Capabilities for Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific
  • Country:
  • India

At the UN Global Geospatial Information Management-Asia Pacific Conference, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's dedication to bolstering geospatial capabilities across the region. His address underscored the role of geospatial data in tackling urbanization and environmental challenges.

Minister Singh, addressing delegates from 30 countries, emphasized collaboration and sharing best practices as crucial to overcoming regional challenges such as natural disasters. Geospatial data's potential in promoting inclusive growth and resource access was a key theme.

The conference facilitated discussions among 210 international and Indian delegates, aiming to integrate data resources for sustainable development and align with UN goals. Experts, including Department Secretary Abhay Karandikar, stressed stakeholder collaboration for future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024