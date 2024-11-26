Left Menu

Brazil Plans Bold Transition at COP30: Moving Beyond Fossil Fuels

Brazil advocates for a major debate on transitioning away from fossil fuels at the upcoming UN climate conference in Belém. Under their 'NDC diplomacy,' the country seeks ambitious climate plans from other nations while focusing on aligning global targets with the 1.5-degree Celsius goal and securing financial resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:40 IST
Brazil Plans Bold Transition at COP30: Moving Beyond Fossil Fuels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is gearing up for the UN climate conference in Belém with a central focus on transitioning away from fossil fuels, according to a leading climate official. Ana Toni, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, emphasized the nation's aim to spark pivotal debates on this transition during the talks.

In discussions held in Baku, Toni underscored Brazil's diplomatic drive to encourage nations to propose ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by early next year. This push comes as countries, under the Paris Agreement, are required to update their climate commitments every five years.

Brazil intends to prioritize three areas at COP30: aligning national targets with the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming goal, expediting the implementation of climate commitments, and assisting countries in adapting to a warming world. The conference also seeks to map out a strategy for obtaining financial resources, technology, and support needed to meet these climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024