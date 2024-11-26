Brazil Plans Bold Transition at COP30: Moving Beyond Fossil Fuels

Brazil is gearing up for the UN climate conference in Belém with a central focus on transitioning away from fossil fuels, according to a leading climate official. Ana Toni, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, emphasized the nation's aim to spark pivotal debates on this transition during the talks.

In discussions held in Baku, Toni underscored Brazil's diplomatic drive to encourage nations to propose ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by early next year. This push comes as countries, under the Paris Agreement, are required to update their climate commitments every five years.

Brazil intends to prioritize three areas at COP30: aligning national targets with the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming goal, expediting the implementation of climate commitments, and assisting countries in adapting to a warming world. The conference also seeks to map out a strategy for obtaining financial resources, technology, and support needed to meet these climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)