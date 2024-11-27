IAEA Launches Free E-Learning Mammography Course to Strengthen Global Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Care

In a bid to address global disparities in breast cancer diagnosis and care, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has introduced a comprehensive, free e-learning course on mammography. This innovative resource equips imaging specialists worldwide with the skills needed to enhance the detection and treatment of breast cancer through advanced digital mammography techniques.

Designed for radiologists, radiation technologists, and medical physicists, the course aims to improve screening and diagnostic services, particularly in low-resource settings. With a focus on delivering high-quality diagnostic images, ensuring patient safety, and improving interpretative accuracy, the initiative seeks to support healthcare providers in providing life-saving interventions.

“Early breast cancer detection enables effective treatment options and significantly boosts survival rates,” said Miriam Mikhail-Lette, a radiologist with the IAEA Division of Human Health. “This course is not just a training tool; it’s a pathway to empowering healthcare systems and giving more women the opportunity to live longer, healthier lives.”

The Mammography Course: Bridging Knowledge Gaps

The e-learning programme consists of seven modules covering a wide range of topics, including:

Breast Cancer Overview: Epidemiology, anatomy, and pathology.

Screening and Diagnostics: Differentiating between cases and appropriate imaging techniques.

Patient Examination Techniques: Positioning for accurate mammography and applying suitable views.

Image Interpretation: Reporting mammograms using standardized language and assessing key findings.

Communication Skills: Delivering results with sensitivity and understanding psychological considerations.

Ethical Practices: Ensuring patient-centered care throughout the diagnostic process.

Quality Control and Assurance: Maintaining high standards in imaging operations.

Since its launch, the course has attracted participants from nearly 70 countries, with notable uptake in Egypt. “Around 230 participants from national screening programmes and universities have already completed the course, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Dina Husseiny Salama, Head of the Radiology Department at the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority.

Global Breast Cancer Challenge

Breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, with 2.3 million new cases and 660,000 deaths reported in 2022. Alarmingly, while only 20% of new cases occur in low- and middle-income countries, these regions account for over a third of all breast cancer deaths. This highlights the urgent need for improved diagnostic tools and training.

IAEA’s Commitment to Cancer Care

The mammography course aligns closely with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative, addressing critical pillars such as early diagnosis and timely intervention. Additionally, it supports the IAEA’s broader mission of leveraging technology and knowledge to bridge healthcare inequities worldwide.

The course, developed with funding from Belgium, is hosted on the IAEA’s Human Health Campus. It represents a significant step in democratizing access to high-quality education and training, ensuring that even resource-limited healthcare systems can benefit from advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Future Impact and Adoption

Healthcare institutions worldwide are recognizing the value of the programme. Several universities and healthcare providers have expressed interest in integrating the course into their professional development requirements. With its potential to enhance cancer care quality and accessibility, the initiative is poised to make a lasting global impact.

By fostering skills in mammography and digital imaging, the IAEA’s e-learning course is not just a tool for education—it is a beacon of hope for millions of women battling breast cancer.