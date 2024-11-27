Left Menu

Punjab's Triumph in Reducing Stubble Burning

The National Green Tribunal reported a 70% reduction in stubble burning incidents in Punjab. Efforts include managing paddy straw both in-situ and ex-situ, supported by crop residue management schemes. Over 6.2 million tonnes of straw were managed ex-situ, contributing to reduced air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:28 IST
The National Green Tribunal in New Delhi has received a report indicating a significant 70% decline in stubble burning cases in Punjab. This development addresses the acute issue of air pollution in the NCR region.

The report filed by the Director of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare cites the state's efforts in reducing paddy stubble incidents from 36,551 to 10,479 within a year, employing both in-situ and ex-situ methods to manage approximately 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw. Methods include on-field management and using the straw as animal fodder.

Ex-situ efforts, supported by the Crop Residue Management scheme, have led to the deployment of over 2,183 balers and 2,039 rakes with subsidies, resulting in over 6.2 million tonnes of straw managed outside the fields. A gap analysis is planned for future machinery needs and action plans for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

