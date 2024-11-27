Left Menu

Cyclone Looms Over Tamil Nadu's Delta: Farmers Battle the Deluge

Intermittent rains in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta are submerging paddy fields, impacting 2,000 acres. A cyclonic storm is expected to intensify near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. Local leaders call for governmental action to aid affected farmers. Heavy rains have led to infrastructure damage and school closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rains have continued to drench Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, severely impacting standing paddy crops across several regions, as farmers report damage to around 2,000 acres. The India Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclonic storm is likely to form soon, only to weaken and reach the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression by November 30 morning.

The deluge has left crops partially or fully submerged in numerous areas, notably around Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam. Furthermore, vast salt pan areas in Nagapattinam's Vedaranyam and Villupuram's Marakkanman have come under water, impacting local economies. Expressing concern, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called for immediate governmental inspection and relief measures to assist farmers.

The IMD's recent updates reveal the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is making slow progress north-northwestward, with a projected trajectory skirting the Sri Lankan coast. Rain-related incidents have led to structural collapses, uprooted trees, and widespread power outages. NDRF and state relief teams are actively deployed, and schools have declared holidays in affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

