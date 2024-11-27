Left Menu

India Leads the Charge with Multilateral Fund Proposal to Combat Plastic Pollution

India has proposed setting up a multilateral fund to aid developing countries in battling plastic pollution, modeled after the Montreal Protocol fund. The proposal includes financial and technical support from developed nations, with grants for eco-friendly technology transitions, and a balanced governance body overseeing operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:24 IST
India Leads the Charge with Multilateral Fund Proposal to Combat Plastic Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is spearheading an initiative to establish a multilateral fund dedicated to assisting developing nations in their fight against plastic pollution. The proposal was unveiled during the decisive negotiations held in Busan, South Korea, aimed at creating a binding international agreement on the issue.

Drawing inspiration from the successful Montreal Protocol fund that tackled ozone depletion, India's proposal outlines the financial and technological assistance that developed countries are encouraged to provide. This assistance is crucial for enabling developing nations to adhere to forthcoming global standards on plastic pollution.

The proposed fund intends to offer grants to facilitate the adoption of eco-friendly technologies in developing countries, with contributions coming from developed nations and the private sector. A governing subsidiary body with equal representation from both developed and developing countries will manage operations, aiming for fair distribution of resources while ensuring smooth technology transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024