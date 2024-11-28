Seismic Jolt: Southern Xinjiang's Earthquake Alert
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Xinjiang, China, on Thursday as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing considerable concern in the region, though the immediate aftermath was being assessed by local authorities.
The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC data, making it a relatively shallow earthquake.
Authorities in the region are currently assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but the community remains on high alert.
