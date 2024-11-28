Seismic Jolt: Southern Xinjiang's Earthquake Alert

On Thursday, a significant seismic event rattled Southern Xinjiang, China. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC data, making it a relatively shallow earthquake.

Authorities in the region are currently assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but the community remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)