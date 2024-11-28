Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Southern Xinjiang's Earthquake Alert

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Xinjiang, China, on Thursday as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing considerable concern in the region, though the immediate aftermath was being assessed by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a significant seismic event rattled Southern Xinjiang, China. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC data, making it a relatively shallow earthquake.

Authorities in the region are currently assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but the community remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

