Unearthing Dinosaur Dominance: Insights from Fossilized Feces and Vomit

New research sheds light on how dinosaurs rose to supremacy during the Triassic Period using fossilized feces and vomit. This study, focused on an area in Poland, provides critical insights into the ancient ecosystem and prey-predator interactions, revealing how dinosaurs emerged dominant against other species of their era.

In other scientific developments, Japan's national space program faces setbacks. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) halted the Epsilon S rocket engine test after an explosion and fire erupted during testing at the Tanegashima Space Center. The failure could delay the rocket's initial launch beyond the planned schedule.

These advancements reflect ongoing efforts to understand both our planet's historical past and the technical challenges of modern aerospace engineering, highlighting significant scientific and technological endeavors worldwide.

