Tragedy in Eastern Uganda: Landslides Claim Lives Amidst Torrential Rains
At least 13 fatalities have been recorded after landslides in eastern Uganda buried homes across six villages. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with expectations of rising casualties due to heavy rains. The affected area spans 50 acres, with risks compounded by limited access following mud-covered roads.
Tragedy struck eastern Uganda as at least 13 individuals lost their lives when landslides enveloped 40 homes across six villages, a relief official reported on Thursday.
The Uganda Red Cross Society confirmed the recovery of 13 bodies while emphasizing that rescue operations are still active. Local media anticipates the death toll might ascend to 30.
The catastrophic landslides followed torrential rains on Wednesday night in Bulambuli district, a region prone to such disasters. The affected area, about 280 kilometers east of Kampala, became a scene of devastation as residents shared images and videos of their battle against the treacherous mud.
