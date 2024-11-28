Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Nalasopara
The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district began demolishing 41 unauthorized buildings in Nalasopara as per a court order. The operation is part of a larger initiative that will continue for several days to address illegal constructions in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The municipal corporation of Palghar district, in Maharashtra, initiated a significant demolition campaign targeting unauthorized constructions in Nalasopara.
Complying with a court order, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation began tearing down 41 illegal buildings, marking the start of a multi-day operation.
To ensure security and maintain order, a substantial police force was deployed during the demolition proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajkot Municipal Corporation's Rs. 100 Crore Bond Issue Sets New Benchmark
Court Orders Amanatullah Khan's Release Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Delhi court orders release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against him in Waqf Board case.
Delhi Court Orders Immediate Release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Court Orders Release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case