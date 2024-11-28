Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Nalasopara

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district began demolishing 41 unauthorized buildings in Nalasopara as per a court order. The operation is part of a larger initiative that will continue for several days to address illegal constructions in the area.

  • Country:
  • India

The municipal corporation of Palghar district, in Maharashtra, initiated a significant demolition campaign targeting unauthorized constructions in Nalasopara.

Complying with a court order, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation began tearing down 41 illegal buildings, marking the start of a multi-day operation.

To ensure security and maintain order, a substantial police force was deployed during the demolition proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

