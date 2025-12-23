Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Court Orders Land Seizure of Controversial Lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai

A special court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist linked to Pakistan's ISI. The move comes after Fai, a proclaimed absconder, failed to appear in court. The land attachment is a part of ongoing legal proceedings against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Jammu and Kashmir has mandated the immediate attachment of land holdings of Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist with Pakistani ISI ties.

Special Judge Yahaya Firdous authorized the seizure of over 8,100 sq. ft. of land in Budgam district due to Fai's ongoing legal entanglements.

The attachment follows Fai's long-standing legal turmoil, including a 2012 US conviction for ties to the ISI, which involved funneling money to influence American policy.

