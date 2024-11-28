Left Menu

Transforming Delhi's Slums: A New Vision for Urban Housing

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a policy modification to redevelop slum areas under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' Scheme, making projects more viable. These changes include density relaxation and increased Floor Area Ratio, aimed at dignifying slum dwellers' housing and promoting social empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:31 IST
  • India

In a significant move towards urban redevelopment, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned policy alterations under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' Scheme. These changes are poised to make slum projects more feasible, encouraging greater participation from developers.

During a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), chaired by Saxena, key modifications to the slum and JJ policy were endorsed. These include adjustments in density, land apportionment for various components, and an increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for building projects. The amendments promise not only to provide dignified housing for slum dwellers but also to boost affordable housing and commercial spaces for Delhi's populace.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards social empowerment by providing modern housing and ownership titles to residents of informal settlements. It also integrates these communities into the formal urban landscape, enhancing their social mobility and improving the quality of life. The proposal now awaits final nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

