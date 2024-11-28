Transforming Delhi's Slums: A New Vision for Urban Housing

In a significant move towards urban redevelopment, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned policy alterations under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' Scheme. These changes are poised to make slum projects more feasible, encouraging greater participation from developers.

During a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), chaired by Saxena, key modifications to the slum and JJ policy were endorsed. These include adjustments in density, land apportionment for various components, and an increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for building projects. The amendments promise not only to provide dignified housing for slum dwellers but also to boost affordable housing and commercial spaces for Delhi's populace.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards social empowerment by providing modern housing and ownership titles to residents of informal settlements. It also integrates these communities into the formal urban landscape, enhancing their social mobility and improving the quality of life. The proposal now awaits final nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)