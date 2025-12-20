JP Nadda Highlights India’s Transformational Healthcare Expansion at KGMU Convocation

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, addressed the 21st Annual Convocation Ceremony of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow today, lauding the institution’s longstanding contributions to medical education, research, and patient care. The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister; Shri Pankaj Kumar, Minister of State for Finance; Shri Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (UP); and Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

KGMU’s Rising Academic Profile

Commending the graduating students on their achievements, Shri Nadda praised KGMU as one of India’s foremost medical institutions. He highlighted that the university has secured 8th rank in the 2025 NIRF rankings and proudly noted that 12 KGMU faculty members were listed among the top 2% of global scientists by Stanford University.

“These achievements reflect the university’s commitment to excellence in medical research and training,” he said.

A Decade of Unprecedented Healthcare Expansion

Shri Nadda outlined the remarkable growth witnessed in India’s healthcare and medical education sectors over the past decade. He recalled that India had only one AIIMS at the end of the 20th century, whereas today the country has 23 AIIMS institutions, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding advanced healthcare across regions.

He highlighted that between 2014 and 2024:

Medical colleges increased from 387 to 819

Undergraduate MBBS seats rose from 51,000 to 1,19,000

Postgraduate seats expanded from 31,000 to 80,000

Looking ahead, he announced that under the direction of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, an additional 75,000 UG and PG medical seats will be created by 2029, with more than 23,000 already added in the last year alone.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare and Universal Coverage

Highlighting the Ayushman Bharat initiative’s vast outreach, the Health Minister informed that over 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now operational across India, providing comprehensive primary healthcare services to millions.

He added that more than 62 crore Indians—over 40% of the population—are covered under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, receiving up to ₹5 lakh health insurance per family annually. He described PMJAY as the world’s largest health coverage programme, reflecting India’s commitment to accessible and equitable healthcare.

Professional Responsibility and the Cost of Medical Education

Emphasising the privilege of receiving professional medical training, Shri Nadda stated, “Basic education is everyone’s birthright, but professional education is a privilege that society bestows on only a few.”

He noted that the government spends ₹30–35 lakh per MBBS student, urging new doctors to honour this public investment by taking on greater responsibilities toward society, especially in underserved areas.

Encouraging Lifelong Learning, Research, and Ethical Practice

In his concluding remarks, the Minister encouraged the young graduates to remain committed to academic excellence, research, and compassionate care. He urged them to uphold KGMU’s prestigious legacy through ethical conduct, innovation, and dedication to public service.

Uttar Pradesh’s Expanding Medical Infrastructure

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak congratulated the young doctors and reflected on KGMU’s 120-year legacy as a beacon of medical education and service. He highlighted the significant strengthening of Uttar Pradesh’s healthcare infrastructure since 2017:

Government and private medical colleges have grown from 40 to 81 fully functional institutions

Dialysis and CT scan facilities are now available in all 75 districts

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established in population clusters above 5,000

Tertiary care services have been enhanced with new ICU units and expanded diagnostics

Recognition of Academic and Clinical Excellence

A total of 81 students and one faculty member were honoured for outstanding achievements in MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, DM/M.Ch., MDS, M.Sc. Nursing, and faculty categories. Awards included gold and silver medals, certificates of merit, book prizes, cash awards, and distinctions for best thesis and best resident.

Additionally, a senior faculty member received a special honour for exceptional contributions to medical and allied sciences.

The event was presided over by Prof. Sonia Nityanand (Padma Shri), Vice-Chancellor, KGMU, along with Prof. Apjeet Kaur, Dean, and senior officials from the Union and State governments.