Tragedy Strikes Uganda: Landslide Leaves 17 Dead and Over 100 Missing

A massive landslide caused by relentless heavy rain has claimed at least 17 lives in eastern Uganda's Bulambuli district, with more than 100 others reported missing, a government spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The natural disaster buried entire households under thick mud across various villages, with footage depicting the extent of the devastation as survivors mourned their missing loved ones. Charles Odongtho, the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson, noted the tragedy occurred despite warnings about possible landslides with the incoming seasonal rains.

The Red Cross, alongside local police, is actively involved in search-and-rescue operations. The government urges relocation from landslide-prone areas, as Uganda battles unusually heavy downpours leading to widespread flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)