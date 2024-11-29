Cyclone 'Fengal' Aims for Puducherry

A deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.

The storm, named 'Fengal' and pronounced 'Feinjal', is anticipated to make landfall on November 30, near Puducherry. It carries significant wind speeds that could gust up to 90 kmph.

Local authorities and residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant as the storm approaches, preparing for potential disruptions.

