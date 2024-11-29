Cyclone 'Fengal' Aims for Puducherry
Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' developed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry on November 30. The storm carries winds gusting up to 90 kmph, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.
29-11-2024
A deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.
The storm, named 'Fengal' and pronounced 'Feinjal', is anticipated to make landfall on November 30, near Puducherry. It carries significant wind speeds that could gust up to 90 kmph.
Local authorities and residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant as the storm approaches, preparing for potential disruptions.
