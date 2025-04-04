Left Menu

Bay of Bengal Nations Unite for Trade and Disaster Relief at Bangkok Summit

The Bay of Bengal nations pledged to enhance trade and disaster relief at a Bangkok summit, despite controversy over Myanmar's military leader's attendance. Discussions included cooperation on border security and addressing illegal trade and smuggling. Thailand transferred BIMSTEC's chairmanship to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:00 IST
Bay of Bengal Nations Unite for Trade and Disaster Relief at Bangkok Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Nations surrounding the Bay of Bengal focused on strengthening trade and transport ties at a summit held in Bangkok, concluding on Friday with key resolutions.

Amid controversy surrounding Myanmar's leader, agreements on disaster relief efforts were made following a devastating earthquake that impacted Myanmar and Thailand, killing thousands.

While controversy brewed over Myanmar's military government leader Min Aung Hlaing's presence, talks were also held on border security and tackling illegal trade, with Thailand handing over the BIMSTEC chairmanship to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025