Bay of Bengal Nations Unite for Trade and Disaster Relief at Bangkok Summit

Nations surrounding the Bay of Bengal focused on strengthening trade and transport ties at a summit held in Bangkok, concluding on Friday with key resolutions.

Amid controversy surrounding Myanmar's leader, agreements on disaster relief efforts were made following a devastating earthquake that impacted Myanmar and Thailand, killing thousands.

While controversy brewed over Myanmar's military government leader Min Aung Hlaing's presence, talks were also held on border security and tackling illegal trade, with Thailand handing over the BIMSTEC chairmanship to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)