Advancing Green Hydrogen: IIT Bombay and HSBC's Innovative Initiative

In a strategic move to accelerate green hydrogen technologies, IIT Bombay and HSBC India have shortlisted six groundbreaking projects for incubation under their collaborative Green Hydrogen programme. Announced on Friday, the initiative witnessed numerous proposals from acclaimed IITs, the National Institute of Technology, and the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research.

The six selected projects emerged from a rigorous evaluation by industry experts and faculty, showcasing innovations aimed at revolutionizing hydrogen production, storage, and utilization. These advancements promise solutions like indigenous hydrogen storage systems, cost-effective hydrogen generators, and alternative burners designed to improve air quality in India’s urban landscapes.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, envisioned as a transformative force in the country's energy trajectory. By 2030, the government aims to establish a green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes annually, positioning it as a pivotal alternative fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)