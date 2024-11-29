Yamuna Vatiika: A Blossoming Green Haven in the Heart of Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch a 450-acre park named 'Yamuna Vatiika,' located along the Yamuna riverbank, providing a luxurious green atmosphere for Delhi's citizens, officials announced on Friday.

This initiative marks another significant stride towards urban greening in Delhi under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, with the park set to be a prominent addition, boasting flower fields designed in a triple-layered floral arrangement. This urban landscaping effort aims to stand out as the city's first dedicated 'field of flowers,' thereby enhancing both the ecological and visual appeal of the city.

Part of a broader 450-acre floodplain restoration by the DDA, the project includes planting 8,000 native saplings, including species like gulmohar and amaltaas, alongside 10,000 bamboo plants, contributing substantially to ecological revival. The park's design incorporates four large water bodies serving dual purposes: water conservation and flood management.

