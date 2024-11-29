Cyclonic Fury: Fengal's Menacing Path Across Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic storm Fengal is poised to make landfall near Puducherry on the afternoon of November 30, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 90 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is anticipated in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting the state government to declare a holiday and encourage remote work for IT companies. Transportation along coastal routes has been suspended, while the public is advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Relief efforts are underway with the establishment of relief centers and deployment of necessary machinery in affected districts. Residents are urged to comply with government safety directives as Fengal approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)