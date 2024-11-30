Exploring the Cosmos: From Climate-Proof Potatoes to Global Earth Observation

Scientists in China are racing against time at a Beijing research facility to climate-proof potatoes. Molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team have cultivated small potatoes under simulated high-temperature conditions, offering a foreboding glimpse into future food security challenges.

In Kenya, fossil footprints at Koobi Fora reveal that two different ancient human species—Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus—once coexisted. This groundbreaking discovery is reshaping understandings of human evolution and resource competition millions of years ago.

A bomb cyclone, a powerful weather system, can wreak havoc with strong winds and severe precipitation. This explainer delves into the formation and impact of these mid-latitude phenomena highlighting their similarity to hurricanes.

The global Earth Observation market is poised for substantial growth, with predictions to exceed $8 billion by 2033. The expansion is driven by advancements in high-resolution imaging and increasing defense sector demands, as per a report by Novaspace.

