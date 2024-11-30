Left Menu

Exploring the Cosmos: From Climate-Proof Potatoes to Global Earth Observation

Recent scientific discoveries cover efforts to adapt potatoes to climate change in China, fossil footprints in Kenya revealing coexisting ancient human species, an explanation of bomb cyclones, and a burgeoning global Earth Observation market projected to surpass $8 billion by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists in China are racing against time at a Beijing research facility to climate-proof potatoes. Molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team have cultivated small potatoes under simulated high-temperature conditions, offering a foreboding glimpse into future food security challenges.

In Kenya, fossil footprints at Koobi Fora reveal that two different ancient human species—Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus—once coexisted. This groundbreaking discovery is reshaping understandings of human evolution and resource competition millions of years ago.

A bomb cyclone, a powerful weather system, can wreak havoc with strong winds and severe precipitation. This explainer delves into the formation and impact of these mid-latitude phenomena highlighting their similarity to hurricanes.

The global Earth Observation market is poised for substantial growth, with predictions to exceed $8 billion by 2033. The expansion is driven by advancements in high-resolution imaging and increasing defense sector demands, as per a report by Novaspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

