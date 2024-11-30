Cyclone Fengal's Impact on Tamil Nadu: Floods, Disrupted Flights, and Resilience

Cyclone Fengal unleashed its fury on northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds that wreaked havoc on the region. The Chennai airport was forced to shut down as parts of the city became inundated, although no major damage has been reported so far, according to government officials.

The storm made landfall near Puducherry, affecting public transport across the region. Authorities moved vulnerable residents to safer shelters while rainfall persisted throughout the afternoon, finally tapering off by nightfall. Tamil Nadu Minister KKSSR Ramachandran confirmed three electrocution fatalities but noted that the cyclone's impact was less severe than expected.

Chennai's airport remained non-operational with 55 flights cancelled and 19 diverted, leaving over 10,000 passengers stranded. Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation engaged in extensive flood relief efforts, distributing food to over 2 lakh people and employing motor pumps to clear water-logged areas. Chief Minister MK Stalin assessed damage and coordinated relief measures during comprehensive inspections and virtual meetings with officials.

