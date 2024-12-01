Bomb Cyclones: A Meteorological Marvel
Bomb cyclones are intense weather systems occurring in mid-latitudes, known for their hurricane-like traits but are not hurricanes. The global Earth Observation market is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2033, fueled by defense contracts and advancements in imaging technology, as detailed by Novaspace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST
In weather news, bomb cyclones, dangerous systems originating in mid-latitudes, showcase hurricane-like characteristics but remain distinct. These systems bring strong winds and extreme precipitation.
The global Earth Observation market is predicted to grow, surpassing $8 billion by 2033, according to Novaspace. This growth is driven by a surge in large-scale defense contracts.
Key advancements in high-resolution imaging and 3D technology are significantly enhancing Earth monitoring capabilities, providing better data for numerous applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement