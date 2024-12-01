Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry: Record Rainfall and Travel Disruptions

Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry, causing record rainfall and disrupting air travel. The cyclone remained stationary, gradually weakening, while Chennai airport resumed operations post-midnight despite several cancellations and delays. Puducherry experienced its highest rainfall, breaking previous records set in 2004.

Cyclone Fengal made a significant impact near Puducherry on November 30, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that it remained stationary and would weaken within hours.

Operations at Chennai airport resumed past midnight after Saturday's suspension, yet several flights faced cancellations and delays, according to officials.

Puducherry recorded an unprecedented 46 cm of rainfall, surpassing past records, while Mailam in Tamil Nadu observed 50 cm, causing widespread disruptions.

