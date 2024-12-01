Left Menu

Delhi's PM-UDAY Camps: Transforming Unauthorized Colonies

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organized camps under the PM-UDAY scheme to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies. On the first day, 83 deeds and slips were issued, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging more residents to participate. The camps run till December 29 across multiple locations.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:59 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) took a significant step towards granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies by organizing its first single-window camp under the PM-UDAY scheme. On day one, the camp moved swiftly, issuing 83 conveyance deeds and authorization slips.

On Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the camp at Shyam Vihar, Najafgarh, engaging with attendees to gather feedback on the services offered. Saxena urged the DDA to expedite the processing of 62,000 pending applications. Starting November 30, the camps are scheduled every weekend until December 29 across ten unauthorized colonies.

Launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal, the PM-UDAY initiative aims to legitimize properties in 1,731 unauthorized colonies. The camp promises a hassle-free process for residents, tackling issues like conveyance deed issuance and GIS survey registrations, contributing significantly to resolving long-pending requests.

