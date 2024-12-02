Tamil Nadu Underwater: Villupuram Faces Severe Flooding

The Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu is grappling with severe flooding caused by the remnants of the cyclonic storm Fengal. On Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin surveyed the affected regions, interacted with residents, and distributed relief materials.

Train services through Villupuram were temporarily halted due to floodwaters, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. A railway official has indicated that services will resume once it is safe to do so. Major highways in the area, including the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, have also been disrupted, further complicating the situation. The India Meteorological Department reports the storm has weakened to a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

Flooding has severely impacted Villupuram and nearby towns, including Cuddalore. Rising waters have destroyed bridges, cutting off access to several villages. Meanwhile, the western districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are also battling unprecedented floods, affecting road access and damaging vehicles.

