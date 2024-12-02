Stadium Tragedies: A History of Soccer's Darkest Days

Stadium tragedies have cast a long shadow over soccer's global presence, with deadly incidents reported from Guinea to Britain over recent decades. These disasters, often involving crushes, violence, and fires, underscore serious flaws in crowd management and match-day security.

In Guinea's Nzerekore, a referee's divisive decision sparked violence that resulted in the death of 56 people during a stadium crush in December 2024. Similar chaos unfolded in Indonesia's Kanjuruhan Stadium in October 2022, leaving 125 dead as police actions triggered panic amid a packed crowd.

Earlier incidents like the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in Britain, where 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives, and Russia's Luzhniki Stadium tragedy of 1982 with a possible death toll of 340, remain somber reminders of soccer's dark days. Despite governmental interventions and regulatory changes, safety remains a top concern for soccer matches worldwide.

