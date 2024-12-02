Cyclone Fengal Impact: Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of significant rainfall in Kerala as Cyclone Fengal moves from northern Tamil Nadu towards the Arabian Sea, intensifying in the process. The cyclone is expected to affect northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain across most areas in Kerala on Monday, with isolated regions experiencing very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. By Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the northern and central parts of the state. These conditions are forecasted to persist for the next five days.

Red alerts are in place for five northern districts, with warnings issued against fishing along Kerala's coast. Relief efforts include setting up camps, deploying National Disaster Response Force teams, and opening dam shutters to manage excess water inflow in Kannur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)