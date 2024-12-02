Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of significant rainfall in Kerala due to Cyclone Fengal. With red alerts in multiple districts, heavy rain is expected to continue over the next few days. Authorities have put safety measures in place, anticipating the cyclone's intensification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:14 IST
Cyclone Fengal Impact: Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains and Alerts
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of significant rainfall in Kerala as Cyclone Fengal moves from northern Tamil Nadu towards the Arabian Sea, intensifying in the process. The cyclone is expected to affect northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain across most areas in Kerala on Monday, with isolated regions experiencing very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. By Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the northern and central parts of the state. These conditions are forecasted to persist for the next five days.

Red alerts are in place for five northern districts, with warnings issued against fishing along Kerala's coast. Relief efforts include setting up camps, deploying National Disaster Response Force teams, and opening dam shutters to manage excess water inflow in Kannur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024