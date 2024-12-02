Tamil Nadu Flood Crisis: Devastating Impact of Cyclone Remnants

In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, a grim battle against nature unfolded as relentless flooding continued, triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Fengal. As bridges and roads succumbed to the deluge, countless villagers found themselves stranded, while the rain left agricultural fields submerged.

Transportation in the region faced a major setback, with Southern Railway announcing disruptions in services due to severe waterlogging. Officials have initiated efforts to restore operations, but caution remains as safety measures are emphasized. Regional transportation is also affected with road links becoming impassable.

The widespread devastation has prompted action from state authorities, seeking to provide necessary relief while evaluating the extensive damage. Political leaders, including the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, have visited the affected areas, ensuring aid reaches the displaced and urging compensations for those whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)