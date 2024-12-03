TelstraSuper and Equip Super's Merger Marks New Milestone

Telstra's pension fund division, TelstraSuper, has announced a merger with Equip Super, forming a significant new entity in the Australian superannuation sector. This collaborative move is set to handle around A$60 billion, solidifying its market presence.

The merger follows a previous memorandum of understanding signed in September, aimed at exploring the strategic benefits of such a union. By late 2025, TelstraSuper will phase out, allowing the newly formed fund to operate under the existing Equip Super brand.

Equip Super, boasting a legacy of nearly a century, currently manages A$35 billion in funds, chiefly serving superannuation needs for some of Australia's largest corporations. The merger is seen as a transformative development within the industry.

