TelstraSuper and Equip Super's Merger Marks New Milestone

Australian telecom giant Telstra's pension fund, TelstraSuper, is set to merge with Equip Super, managing approximately A$60 billion in assets. By late 2025, TelstraSuper will be retired, forming a combined fund with Equip Super, which currently handles superannuation for major Australian corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 06:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telstra's pension fund division, TelstraSuper, has announced a merger with Equip Super, forming a significant new entity in the Australian superannuation sector. This collaborative move is set to handle around A$60 billion, solidifying its market presence.

The merger follows a previous memorandum of understanding signed in September, aimed at exploring the strategic benefits of such a union. By late 2025, TelstraSuper will phase out, allowing the newly formed fund to operate under the existing Equip Super brand.

Equip Super, boasting a legacy of nearly a century, currently manages A$35 billion in funds, chiefly serving superannuation needs for some of Australia's largest corporations. The merger is seen as a transformative development within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

