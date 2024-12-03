Tragic Landslides Claim Lives in Eastern Uganda

A devastating landslide in eastern Uganda has claimed the lives of 28 people, including two three-year-old boys. The landslide last week buried several villages on the slopes of Mount Elgon, an extinct volcano near the Kenyan border.

According to a police statement released on X, more bodies have been recovered, bringing the known death toll higher, while dozens remain unaccounted for. The landslide follows a spell of unusually heavy rains since October, attributed to climate change by the Uganda Red Cross.

This area has a history of deadly landslides, with a notable incident in 2010. Government efforts to move residents from high-risk zones to safer areas have struggled, largely due to the socioeconomic challenges faced by residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)