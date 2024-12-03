Left Menu

Tragic Landslides Claim Lives in Eastern Uganda

The recent landslide in eastern Uganda has resulted in a tragic death toll of 28, including two young boys, as heavy rains continue to cause devastation. The incident occurred on Mount Elgon's slopes, with many still missing. Past efforts for relocation have faced challenges due to poverty.

Kampala | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST
  • Uganda

A devastating landslide in eastern Uganda has claimed the lives of 28 people, including two three-year-old boys. The landslide last week buried several villages on the slopes of Mount Elgon, an extinct volcano near the Kenyan border.

According to a police statement released on X, more bodies have been recovered, bringing the known death toll higher, while dozens remain unaccounted for. The landslide follows a spell of unusually heavy rains since October, attributed to climate change by the Uganda Red Cross.

This area has a history of deadly landslides, with a notable incident in 2010. Government efforts to move residents from high-risk zones to safer areas have struggled, largely due to the socioeconomic challenges faced by residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

