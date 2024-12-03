Dharavi's Digital Revolution: Transforming Slum Rehabilitation with Technology

In a groundbreaking move, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in India is leveraging advancements in technology to document Asia's largest slum with unprecedented precision. Officials have confirmed that drones and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology are being employed to create an accurate map of the 620-acre Dharavi slum, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the redevelopment process.

The project, spearheaded by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd — with a significant 80% stake held by the Adani Group — plans to transform the densely populated Dharavi area into a modern urban center. As part of the initiative, approximately 7 lakh Dharavi residents are set to receive flats of up to 350 square feet at no cost, potentially altering the region's landscape, which currently consists of precarious shanties and inadequate sanitary facilities.

In a departure from traditional slum rehabilitation surveys, which relied heavily on manual methods, the DRP is employing advanced digital tools to conduct door-to-door data collection. These tools, including drones and portable LiDAR systems, are used to create a comprehensive 'digital twin' of Dharavi, aiding in data accuracy and analysis. This digital model supports authorities in making informed decisions about resident eligibility for rehabilitation, streamlining dispute resolutions, and reducing the risk of errors.

